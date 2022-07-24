Newport Folk Festival, Day 1

Above: The National’s Matt Berninger on the Fort stage Friday. Photo by Julia Ordog

The full-bore Newport Folk Festival is back – a jam-packed (sorry!) three-day extravaganza with so much music there’s always a lingering sense you are missing out somewhere. Among Friday’s highlights: Rhiannon Giddens (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) and the Silk Road Ensemble, an exuberant burst of percussion, strings, woodwinds, and voices; the expressive voiced John Moreland; and The National, which closed out the first day on the Fort stage. With the sun casting its late afternoon magic, lead singer Matt Berninger remarked on the beauty of the venue – “We didn’t know….” Indeed.

Rhiannon Giddens and the Silk Road Ensemble on the Quad stage Friday. By Julia Ordog

Goose’s Peter Anspach by Julia Ordog.

A Goose fan at the Quad stage. Photo by Julia Ordog.

The crowd on their feet for Rhiannon Giddens and Silk Road Ensemble. Photo by Julia Ordog

Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Meath, the duo known as The A’s, on the Quad stage Friday. Photo by Julia Ordog

The legendary Taj Mahal on the Fort stage Friday. Photo by Julia Ordog

Ryan Gustafson of The Dead Tongues. Photo by Julia Ordog

Festival producer Jay Sweet announces an act. Photo by Julia Ordog.

John Moreland. Photo by Julia Ordog

Lee Fields. Photo by Julia Ordog

Shade seekers (a theme of this year’s festival). Photo by Julia Ordog.

Arooj Aftab. Photo by Julia Ordog

Bela Fleck. Photo by Julia Ordog

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Julia Ordog

Dinosaur, Jr. Photo by Julia Ordog

 

