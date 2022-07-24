Newport Folk Festival, Day 1

Above: The National’s Matt Berninger on the Fort stage Friday. Photo by Julia Ordog

The full-bore Newport Folk Festival is back – a jam-packed (sorry!) three-day extravaganza with so much music there’s always a lingering sense you are missing out somewhere. Among Friday’s highlights: Rhiannon Giddens (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) and the Silk Road Ensemble, an exuberant burst of percussion, strings, woodwinds, and voices; the expressive voiced John Moreland; and The National, which closed out the first day on the Fort stage. With the sun casting its late afternoon magic, lead singer Matt Berninger remarked on the beauty of the venue – “We didn’t know….” Indeed.