Newport Folk Fest, Day 3: Billy Strings & Lana Del Rey

Above: Billy Strings, center, and his band. Photo by Nina Westervelt

Billy Strings brought straight up strumming to close out the 2023 Newport Folk Festival on the Fort Stage Sunday (7/30) while the other big act of the day, Lana Del Rey, brought a theatrical touch to her set. Other great acts included Los Lobos – celebrating its 50th (!) anniversary – Jupiter and Okwess, Remi Wolf, the Black Opry Review and the joy-filled Folk Family Review.