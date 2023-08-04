Newport Folk Fest, Day 3: Billy Strings & Lana Del Rey
by Elizabeth McNamara | Aug 3, 2023
Above: Billy Strings, center, and his band. Photo by Nina Westervelt
Billy Strings brought straight up strumming to close out the 2023 Newport Folk Festival on the Fort Stage Sunday (7/30) while the other big act of the day, Lana Del Rey, brought a theatrical touch to her set. Other great acts included Los Lobos – celebrating its 50th (!) anniversary – Jupiter and Okwess, Remi Wolf, the Black Opry Review and the joy-filled Folk Family Review.
Cesar Robos of Los Lobos, on the Fort Stage.
Lana Del Rey and Nikki Lane. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
Black Opry Revue. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
Abraham Alexander. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
Billy Strings doing his thing. Photo by Nina Westervelt
Remi Wolf on the Quad Stage. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
Valerie June shows children how to strum a ukulele during a children’s workshop Sunday. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
Robert Ellis with Folk Family Revue. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
The Late Greats. Photo by Adrian Blackadar
