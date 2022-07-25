Newport Folk, Day 2: Paul Simon

Above: Surprise guest Paul Simon on the Fort stage closed out Saturday. Photo by Rett Rogers/Newport Folk Festival
Kudos to my friend, David, who nailed the Paul Simon reference in Nathaniel Ratliff’s “American Tune Review” when he saw the lineup. “American Tune” is a Paul Simon song, he said, maybe he’ll be there. Bingo.
After a long, hot, hot day at Fort Adams, with memorable performances by Lucius, Neal Francis, and Lucy Dacus, among others, Nathaniel Ratliff and his band took the iconic Fort stage for his “American Tune Review.” The rumors had already be circulating – “I saw Paul Simon in Newport!” “Paul Simon is here!” – and sure enough, at the end of Ratliff’s Paul Simon tribute set, there was Simon himself.
As the sun was setting on the fort, Simon performed four songs with Ratliff and company (including Marcus Mumford, who performed “Celilia” earlier in the set): “Graceland,” “American Tune (w/the great Rhiannan Giddens),” “The Boxer,” and a solo rendition of “Sounds of Silence.” Quintessential Newport Folk Festival.
Paul Simon on the Fort state Saturday. Photo by Rett Rogers/Newport Folk Festival
Paul Simon with Nathaniel Ratliff in the background. Photo by Rett Rogers/Newport Folk Festival
Paul Simon cheered onstage and off Saturday on the Fort stage. Photo by Julia Ordog
The always exuberant Nathaniel Ratliff, who coordinated American Tune Review, a Paul Simon homage, to close out Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog
The Black Opry Revue on the Harbor stage Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog.
Tylar Bryant of Black Opry Review. Photo by Julia Ordog
Charming Clairo on the Fort stage. Photo by Julia Ordog
Quad crowd excitement. Photo by Julia Ordog
Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra. Photo by Julia Ordog
Langhorne Slim brings his music into the crowd at the Harbor stage – always fun. Photo by Julia Ordog
Lucius (Jess Wolff and Holly Laessig) bring the sparkle and exquisite harmonies to the Quad stage Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog
Lucy Dacus, with bass player Dominic Angelella, on the Fort Stage Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog
Madi Diaz on the Harbor stage. Photo by Julia Ordog
Eric Pulido of Midlake Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog
The Backseat Lovers. Photo by Julia Ordog
The Ballroom Thieves on the Fort stage. Photo by Julia Ordog.
The Ballroom Thieves’s Callie Peters Saturday. Photo by Julia Ordog
