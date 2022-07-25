Newport Folk, Day 2: Paul Simon

Above: Surprise guest Paul Simon on the Fort stage closed out Saturday. Photo by Rett Rogers/Newport Folk Festival

Kudos to my friend, David, who nailed the Paul Simon reference in Nathaniel Ratliff’s “American Tune Review” when he saw the lineup. “American Tune” is a Paul Simon song, he said, maybe he’ll be there. Bingo.

After a long, hot, hot day at Fort Adams, with memorable performances by Lucius, Neal Francis, and Lucy Dacus, among others, Nathaniel Ratliff and his band took the iconic Fort stage for his “American Tune Review.” The rumors had already be circulating – “I saw Paul Simon in Newport!” “Paul Simon is here!” – and sure enough, at the end of Ratliff’s Paul Simon tribute set, there was Simon himself.

As the sun was setting on the fort, Simon performed four songs with Ratliff and company (including Marcus Mumford, who performed “Celilia” earlier in the set): “Graceland,” “American Tune (w/the great Rhiannan Giddens),” “The Boxer,” and a solo rendition of “Sounds of Silence.” Quintessential Newport Folk Festival.