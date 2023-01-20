New Leaders at Cole

Above: Newly appointed Cole Interim Asst. Principal Michael Mascellino and Interim Principal Melissa Centracchio.



The School Committee recently approve a contract through June 30 for Michael Mascellino, who has been hired to serve as interim assistant principal for Cole Middle School through June 30. The annual salary for the position – $100,000 – will be prorated based on his start date of Jan. 11.

Mascellino is serving with Interim Principal Melissa Centracchio, who had been assistant principal until the departure in December of David Tober. Tober had been Cole principal since fall 2020; he took over as athletic director in North Kingstown in December. Mascellino comes to EG from Providence, where he had been principal of UCAP, a middle school.

Mascellino, Centracchio and EGHS Interim Principal Patricia Page have contracts through June 30. Supt. Brian Ricca said in December the plan is to fill those positions permanently, with proper searches, after this school year.

Welcome Asst. Principal Mascellino!