New EGHS Artificial Turf Nearly Ready for Use

Above: A drone photo of Carcieri Field in July, with the Avenger logo in place. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

The new artificial turf on Carcieri Field is laid and looks good. It will remain off-limits for now though. Community Services Director Andy Wade said he’s hoping for a good rain or two to help settle the rubber “crumb” that helps provide extra cushion for athletes. And he said the field should be used first by EGHS athletes. It’s already August, it won’t be long!

Here are some photos taken by Chuck Nadeau in later July. Chuck has been chronicling the turf replacement (find previous posts HERE and HERE).