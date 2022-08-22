New Dentist Comes Home to RI Children’s Dentistry

Sponsored Content

After going to dental school in Boston and getting further training in Missouri, Dr. Christopher Gordon decided to settle back where he started, in his home state of Rhode Island. He is the newest addition to the staff of Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics on South County Trail in East Greenwich.

For Dr. Gordon, it’s all about creating a stress-free environment for children as well as an educational experience for children and parents and guardians alike.

“Creating a connection with each child individually is crucial,” he says. “Each child is unique and requires a different approach to best meet their needs as well as create a positive attitude toward a lifetime of ideal dental health.”

Dr. Gordon went to public elementary and middle school here in Rhode Island, then went on to Bishop Hendricken High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University and earned a master’s degree in Oral Health Science from Boston University School of Medicine. Four years later he graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine with his DMD degree. Dr. Gordon chose to specialize in pediatric dentistry and completed an Advanced Education in Pediatric Dentistry residency in Columbia, Mo., through NYU Langone Medical Center. His training consisted of in office restorative procedures as well as hospital-based dentistry using general anesthesia and in office oral conscious sedation.

Dr. Gordon is currently a board candidate with the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He has written his thesis (“Xerostomia and Other Prevalent Oral Health Issues in the Rapidly Growing Elderly Population Worldwide”) through the Oral Health Sciences Program at Boston University. He has also written multiple case studies on third-molar tooth extractions and tooth decay while researching in the Oral Surgery department at the Boston University Dental Health Center.

He is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Association of Pediatric Dentistry and the Rhode Island Dental Association.

In addition, Dr. Gordon is a certified Invisalign provider and has completed the FACES (Facial Anatomy for Comprehensive Esthetic Seminars) course as he is also a Botox and facial fillers provider.

Outside of the office, Dr. Gordon maintains an active lifestyle and loves spending time with his parents, two younger brothers, family and friends. His hobbies include water sports like paddle boarding and surfing, playing golf, cooking, and playing piano.

