New Cole Principal Comes From Nearby Warwick

The School Committee Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve a contract for David Tober as new principal of Cole Middle School, following his appointment to the position by Supt. Alexis Meyer. Tober replaces Patricia Marcotte, who left after two years to return to her previous Foster-Glocester district.

Tober had been serving as principal of Warwick Vets Middle School since 2016, having led that school through its recent transition from a high school to a middle school.

“I am very excited to begin this school year with our Cole students and the faculty/staff and am truly grateful for the opportunity to be your principal,” Tober said in a press release from the school district Tuesday evening.

Tober was assistant principal at Tollgate High School from 2013 to 2016. Before that, he was a social studies teacher in Warwick public schools. He’s also a hockey enthusiast, having coached varsity hockey at Tollgate, Pilgrim, and Bishop Hendricken high schools. He has a master’s degree in education administration from Providence College. He lives in Warwick with his wife, Kelly, and their two children, Abby, age 15, and Michael, age 13.

“Mr. Tober brings the experience of both a high school and middle school administrator to Cole Middle School. He is a passionate leader who finds joy in developing meaningful relationships with staff, students, and families,” said Meyer. “He has a proven record of success in middle school education. I am thrilled to have him join the East Greenwich team and am confident in his success as the next Cole principal.”

