NE Tech Offers Free Courses for High School Students

Since 2016, New England Institute of Technology has provided free college courses for high school students through the state Department of Education All Course Network (ACN) program. RIDE has just awarded a significant expansion of course offerings at NEIT.

New England Tech has been approved to offer more than 25 college classes for Rhode Island high school students over the next year (starting July 1). RIDE expanded the eligibility criteria to include students from private schools and those who are home-schooled, with the only requirement being that all students must be residents of Rhode Island. The ACN program affords high school students the opportunity to experience a New England Tech college credit-bearing class and sample an area of career interest at no cost. Tuition, books, and any other required learning materials are covered under the RIDE program.

Interested students must register by June 11. NEIT is offering courses in the Summer 2021, Fall 2021, and Winter 2022 terms. Most classes will be conducted on campus with one exception. To promote financial literacy statewide, RIDE approved several classes entitled Planning Your Financial Future that will be presented virtually.

To learn more about NEIT’s All Course Network program, including a list of course descriptions, please visit neit.edu/acn or contact Douglas Leigh, NEIT’s Training and Workforce Development Manager, at 401-739-5000, ext. 3355, or by email at [email protected].