National Night Out Comes to EG Aug. 3

Festivities to include a dunk tank, fire trucks, maybe even a tug-a-war!

The Hill & Harbour Association, in partnership with the town Community Services Department, is holding an EG “National Night Out” at Academy Field on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“It’s a nice way for the community to come together with their law enforcement,” said HHNA’s Kristie Stark. The idea is to boost camaraderie and along the way make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and firefighters and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out takes place the first Tuesday of August, so this year it’s on Aug. 3.

The Patio is donating a dunk tank (who would you like to see in the tank?), there will be games, and the EGFD is donating a bike that will be raffled off. Children will be able to check out a fire engine and get sprayed (gently!) by the firefighters.

“It’s a nice reason to get out with people in your community,” said Community Services’ Andy Wade.

This is a town-wide event. People are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner.