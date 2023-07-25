National Night Out at Academy Field Aug 3

Potato sack racing at EG’s 2022 National Night Out.
For the third year in a row, East Greenwich is holding National Night Out activities at Academy Field Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and everyone is invited!
There will be live music (Gary Hopp and Friends), food trucks, a dunk tank and a climbing wall, to name a few of the features. In addition, members of the East Greenwich police and fire departments will be on hand, with some special demonstrations.
National Night Out is a national annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. All are welcome.
