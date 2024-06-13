National Guard to Carry Out Simulations June 25, 27

Trainings in NK, Warwick for mass destruction incidents

Rhode Island can expect to see an increase in National Guard activity in North Kingstown and Warwick, between June 25 and June 27, as elements of the 13th Civil Support Team (CST) conduct scheduled training exercises in both locations.

The Rhode Island National Guard unit will be in North Kingstown near the Davisville Middle School on Tuesday, June 25, and in Warwick near the Drum Rock Elementary Annex on Thursday, June 27.

Residents can expect to see survey teams driving dark blue commercial vehicles and wearing khakis and polo shirts. All events during the exercises will be simulated and there is no threat to the public nor of damage to property.

The 13th CST, located in Coventry, is trained to deploy to a suspected or known weapons of mass destruction incident involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive agents. The team supports civil authorities at an incident site by providing presumptive field analysis of agents and/or unknown substances in support of a life-safety nexus; assess current and projected consequences, advise on response measures, and assist with requests for additional Department of Defense and state support.

The Rhode Island National Guard is hosting this exercise with evaluators from U.S. Army North.