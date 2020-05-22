National Anthem Group Sing (Alone Together) Monday

There will be no parade on Memorial Day. No public events to remember those who fought and died in our wars. But the Rhode Island Music Educators Association has come up with a way for the community to get together – separately! – to honor our deceased veterans. Students and school communities are asked to sing or play the National Anthem outside their home.
We can do it one better: let’s all participate, whether you are 12 or 52 or 82.
The RIMEA is asking families to step outside on Monday, Memorial Day, May 25, to perform the Star-Spangled Banner across the state at 12 noon. Neighborhood families can coordinate to celebrate in their own way while social distancing. Here’s a sheet with the music and lyrics: Star Spangled Banner.
“This is a wonderful way to bring our state and communities together to honor our fallen soldiers!” wrote Cole music teacher Leslie Lee. We couldn’t agree more. Send us a photo and/or video of your performance so we can share it! And post it to social media with the #EGMemorialDay2020 hashtag.