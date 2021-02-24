Musicians Say, ‘Do Your Part – Get the Shot!’

Local musician Gary Brisco teams up with world-renowned guitarist G.E. Smith

There’s a new public service video out the world, brought to you by locals Gary Brisco and Hub Brennan, and featuring G.E. Smith, who’s performed with everyone from Hall & Oates and Tina Turner to David Bowie and Bob Dylan, as well as leading the Saturday Night Live band for a decade.

The message? In the words of Brisco: Do your part – get the shot!

He’s talking, of course, about the COVID-19 vaccine. But how did Smith, who lives in New York City, get pulled into the video? Well, it just so happens, Smith has been Brennan’s guitar instructor in recent years. Brennan and Brisco, meanwhile, are driving forces behind the popular local band The Sliding Capos. Oh, and Brennan, a doctor, is the medical director of EG’s vaccine clinic at Swift Community Center.

Brennan practices medicine in East Greenwich and worked at the Cranston field hospital earlier this winter. He knows how deadly COVID-19 can be. That’s why he’s been happy to help in the vaccination effort. He calls Swift’s vaccine clinic “the little engine that could” – thousands of people have been vaccinated there since late December.

But there’s still reluctance out there about getting the vaccine, which could cause more serious illness and death, as well as slow down our return to “normal,” including being able to see live music. So Brennan and Brisco wondered if a little public service campaign wouldn’t help. As Brisco said, “Getting vaccinated isn’t just about you, it’s about everyone.”

Brennan enlisted Smith, much to Brisco’s delight. “I was thrilled and flattered and honored they wanted to do it with me,” he said. So, without further ado, here’s their message: