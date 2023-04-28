Music on the Hill Announces 2023 Season

Above: Music on the Hill at Clouds Hill in 2019.

Concerts at Linesider, Clouds Hill & St. Luke’s

Music on the Hill will celebrate its 15th chamber music festival in the West Bay with seven concerts as summer begins. We’ll share “15 years of favorites” – highlights performed since new leadership launched Music on the Hill’s festival in 2008. Concerts pair familiar works by Bach, Mozart, and Brahms with exciting new favorites. The ensemble of 26 artists includes musicians born and raised in Rhode Island. Tickets are just $25 in advance (online) or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.

The festival begins on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. Narragansett Brass Quintet will perform on the lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road, in Warwick. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The casual one-hour concert is sensory-friendly, perfect for all ages and experiences. Other festival highlights include:

In a new partnership, LineSider Brewing will host two concerts in its taproom, a popular intimate music venue with stage and seating. Craft beers and RI’s Yacht Club soda are available for purchase, and food trucks offer made-to-order treats. East Greenwich’s first brewery, LineSider is located on Rt. 2, 1485 South County Trail.

The winner of Music on the Hill’s inaugural scholarship will perform June 5: violist Liam DeRosa, age 16, of Cranston.

The annual free education concert for elementary students will take place on May 30.

June 10’s finale concert stretches from Bach and Prokofiev to Dave Anderson’s works for strings and woodwinds

Since 2008, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from our hometown of East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. Our ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State each summer. Music on the Hill’s adventurous programs combine highlights of chamber music repertoire with less familiar gems. Concerts are offered in intimate venues where the audience sits up close to the action. Musicians play in a variety of ensembles in multiple concerts through the festival. Music on the Hill’s festival is made possible by support from The Carter Family Charitable Trust and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $25 in advance (online) or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.



Lawn Concert with the Narragansett Brass Quintet

Monday, May 29, 3 p.m.

Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Rd, Warwick

A one-hour concert of brass music from four centuries, in a casual outdoor setting. Sensory-friendly, perfect for all ages and experiences. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. Rain or shine — in case of inclement weather, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill.

Joseph Foley, Richard Kelley, trumpets; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; Thomas Gregory, tuba



Baroque and Mozart and Beers, Oh My!

Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m.

LineSider Brewing, 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich

Unique chamber music in a casual setting, LineSider’s taproom music venue. Enjoy craft beer, Yacht Club soda, and food truck fare, along with music of Bach, Telemann and Mozart for flute, horn, guitar, and strings.

Anthony Trionfo, flute; Kevin Owen, French horn; Nicholas Goluses, guitar; Anton Miller and Kristen Pellegrino, violins; Rita Porfiris and Stephen Goist, violas; Elisa Kohanski and Trevor Handy, cellos; John Pellegrino, bass

Spotlight

Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston

Quartets, trios, and duets by Mozart, Schubert, de Falla, Dvorak, Wallen and RI composer Sebastian Currier.

Diana McVey, soprano; Anthony Trionfo, flute; Kevin Owen, French horn; Nicholas Goluses, guitar; Anton Miller and Kristen Pellegrino, violins; Rita Porfiris and Stephen Goist, viola; Elisa Kohanski and Trevor Handy, cellos; Gregory Millar and Lisa Raposa, piano

Rhapsody in Blue

Monday, June 5, 7 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue in an eye-popping arrangement for piano-four-hands. Scholarship winner Liam DeRosa (16) performs Forsyth, and more.

Liam DeRosa, viola; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Gregory Millar, Lisa Raposa, and Juan Rios, piano

French Horn

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich

Chamber music for French horn, oboe, piano, and strings by Brahms, Reinecke, and Muhly.

Adam Pandolfi and Michelle Baker, French horn; Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe; Lina Bahn, violin; Gregory Millar and Lisa Raposa, piano

Potpourri and Pints

Wednesday, June 7, 7:00

LineSider Brewing, 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich

Unique chamber music in a casual setting, LineSider’s taproom music venue. Enjoy craft beer, Yacht Club soda, and food truck fare. Music for strings, voice, and clarinet by Gershwin, Vaughan Williams, Gould, Arensky and Suk.

Diana McVey, soprano; Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Lina Bahn and Kristen Pellegrino, violins; Stephen Goist, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John Pellegrino, bass

Finale

Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich

Chamber music adventure, from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Lina Bahn, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John Pellegrino, bass; Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe

Concert details are subject to change. Please check www.musiconthehillRI.org for updates.