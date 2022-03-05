Musella Offers Supt. Search Update

Supt. Alexis Meyer is leaving her job as head of EG public schools at the end of this school year and the School Committee has embarked on a search for her replacement. Here’s a letter from School Committee Chair Anne Musella with a status update on that search. You can find the NESDEC profile here: East Greenwich RI Successful Candidate Profile.

Dear East Greenwich School Community,

To launch the search for our next superintendent, during the last two weeks of January 2022, the East Greenwich School Committee, with the assistance of the New England School Development Council (NESDEC), conducted a Community Needs Assessment through three focus groups and an online survey.

In the forums, participants provided their responses to two prompts:

What are the qualities, characteristics, skills, knowledge, and experiences you desire in a new superintendent of schools?

What do you see as the pressing tasks and challenges ahead in his/her/their first year in the position?

NESDEC distilled this feedback, together with the survey responses, into a Successful Candidate Community Profile. That profile and the underlying report are attached. The School Committee has reviewed and analyzed your input, and is using this feedback as a guide in the Superintendent selection process.

The survey and forum invitations were made available to all. Everyone who wanted to participate in the survey or one of the forums was given that opportunity. The East Greenwich School Committee wishes to commend and thank all those who took the time to participate in the community needs assessment process. Additional thanks go to the members of the Superintendent Screening Committee who will participate in the first round of interviews, and will provide us with their feedback.

This Screening Committee has the same stakeholder composition as the one from our last Superintendent search. In addition to the full School Committee, the following will serve on the Screening Committee:

Amy Healey, Confidential Assistant to the Superintendent and SC Clerk

Michael Podraza, Assistant Superintendent

Maggie Baker, Director of Finance, Administration and Operations

Dr. Lisa Hughes, Director of Student Services

Neil Marcaccio, Director of MTSS

Brianna Moody, Human Resources Coordinator

Dominic Giusti, Principal, Meadowbrook Elementary

Donna McFee, Teacher

Paula Randolph Vensel, Paraprofessional

Ed Cleary, Custodian

Valerie Knight, President, East Greenwich High School PTG

Lisa Davis, Special Education Advisory Committee member

Dr. Robert Siminski, EG Juvenile Hearing Board, and retired superintendent

Superintendent candidate interviews started Saturday, March 5, and will continue through the month of March in a series of executive sessions to protect the privacy of the candidates. We are deeply grateful for the community’s continued feedback and support as we undertake this very important decision on behalf of the District.

Sincerely,

Anne Musella, Chairperson

East Greenwich School Committee