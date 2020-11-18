The Mozzarella Fritta is our twist on your average fried mozzarella. Fresh ingredients and a different perspective on classics is what our new menu is filled with as we strive to be open year-round. This recipe is perfect comfort food this time of year! – Connor Finn, Finn’s Harborside
Ingredients:
8 oz Fresh Mozzarella
4 slices prosciutto
4 leaves fresh basil
4 oz. Panko bread crumb
6 oz. marinara sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
2 eggs
Directions:
- Cut fresh mozzarella ball in quarters
- Wrap the pieces in fresh basil and prosciutto
- Crack two eggs and scramble, egg wash the two wrapped pieces
- Coat the two pieces in panko bread crumb
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat
- Pan-fry the two pieces until golden brown
- Fry a piece of basil in oil (for garnish)
- On a plate, coat the two fried pieces in marinara sauce
- Garnish with fresh fried basil and slice of prosciutto
