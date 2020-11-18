Mozzarella Fritta

The Mozzarella Fritta is our twist on your average fried mozzarella. Fresh ingredients and a different perspective on classics is what our new menu is filled with as we strive to be open year-round. This recipe is perfect comfort food this time of year! – Connor Finn, Finn’s Harborside 

Ingredients:

8 oz Fresh Mozzarella 

4 slices prosciutto

4 leaves fresh basil

4 oz. Panko bread crumb

6 oz. marinara sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 eggs

Directions:

  1.     Cut fresh mozzarella ball in quarters
  2.     Wrap the pieces in fresh basil and prosciutto
  3.     Crack two eggs and scramble, egg wash the two wrapped pieces
  4.     Coat the two pieces in panko bread crumb
  5.     Heat olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat
  6.     Pan-fry the two pieces until golden brown
  7.     Fry a piece of basil in oil (for garnish)
  8.     On a plate, coat the two fried pieces in marinara sauce
  9.     Garnish with fresh fried basil and slice of prosciutto

