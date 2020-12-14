If you’re like me and you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet (we’ve got 12 days!), we’ve got some more local gift ideas for you. If you have finished your shopping, maybe you yourself could use a gift … or you could stow these ideas away for the next time you need to buy a birthday gift. Find our first post about local gifts HERE.

The Odeum has some great gift ideas, including Rent-the-Marquee and small group rentals (booked to take place post-“Pause”). If you absolutely need to have a gift to put under the tree, check out their hoodies, tote bags, face masks (these are going to be a collector’s item some day!), and more. They also have autographed show posters for sale. Like all performing arts venues, the Odeum has been especially challenged during the pandemic. Let’s send them some extra holiday love this year. Order online and you can pickup the goods at the theater Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 2 and 6 p.m.

Recognizing that this has been a year, the Odeum is presenting a free live-stream concert with RI’s own Billy Gilman, who will be singing his favorite holiday songs from the stage of the Odeum Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. (featuring Mike Renzi). The event is free but you need to register, which you can do HERE.

West Bay Open Studios 2020 – COVID-19 style! Due to the pandemic, instead of visiting artist studios across the West Bay, you can find works by several WB artists at the Warwick Center for the Arts, as a one-stop gallery show and sale. Framed work, large and small, as well as prints, cards, functional art and more! Artists will be in the gallery to talk about their work, their process and more at special times. 3259 Post Road; open Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday evenings 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 19.

Wowels

What exactly is a “Wowel”? It’s the brainchild of EG resident Virginia Marshall – a terry towel on one side and a waterproof material on the other. She created it specifically for the wet sand at low tide, but it’s also awesome for boats, pools, picnics, the car after a heavy rain and your windows were down, wet dogs or dry ones that like to sit on your couch. The Wowel comes in three sizes – Large 70″x38″, Regular 60″x27″ and the Covid-inspired Mini 27″x18″ (her son brings it to school with him so he can sit outside without getting wet). They are made in Fall River, Mass., and Marshall has a supply of them at her home in EG. You can order through the website or send an email to wowel@wowelusa.com and you can arrange pickup or delivery. Dreaming of summer already.