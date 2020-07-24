More Cars Stolen, Broken Into

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

EG police said three cars were stolen Wednesday night, two from Maplewood Drive and one from Downing Street. The Downing Street car was later found in Hartford, Conn. In addition, two items were stolen from two cars on Crestridge Drive the same night.

Two cars were stolen from East Greenwich June 29; both turned up in Hartford within a couple days (read more HERE).

According to police reports, a Downing Street resident woke up Thursday morning and noticed her car was gone from the driveway. She told police her key fob was missing and guessed it had fallen out of her purse and been left in the car, which had been unlocked. The garage door opener that had been in the car was found on the front lawn. The car has LoJack, a car tracking device, which the owner activated. EGPD got a call around 7 pm. Thursday night that the car had been located in Hartford.

One of the Maplewood Drive cars, a 2016 Hyundai, had been parked in the driveway. The owner thought she’d locked the key fob in the car but the car may have been left unlocked since it’s not possible to lock a car when the fob is inside.

The other Maplewood Drive car had been parked in the garage but the door had inadvertently been left open. The car, a 2015 Infiniti, had been unlocked and the keys were inside. The owner said two sets of golf clubs had been in the trunk of the car.

The Crestridge Drive cars were at two different houses; both cars had been unlocked.

EGPD Chief Steven Brown said residents should make sure to lock their cars and secure their property.

“They look for easy targets,” he said Friday. The same group appears to be going all over southern New England, he said. “We have some leads we are working on.”

He said the culprits may be taking the cars for joyriding or it could be part of a gang initiation.

“Call in anything suspicious,” Brown advised.

