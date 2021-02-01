Monday: Parking Ban, Vaccine Clinics & Testing Sites Closed

by | Jan 31, 2021

Town Hall and other municipal facilities will be open Monday at 8:30 a.m. as usual. Based on the travel and intensity of the storm, however, afternoon hours could be curtailed. Town officials recommend calling ahead before traveling to Town Hall or other town facility later in the day.

A parking ban will be in effect stating at 7 a.m. Monday.

All vaccination clinics on Monday and Tuesday around the state have been canceled. East Greenwich is in the process of rescheduling all impacted appointments with the RIDOH officials. The full-day clinic planned for Wednesday, Feb. 3, will be held as is presently scheduled. State-run COVID-19 testing sites around the state have also been cancelled.

You can reach Town Hall with any questions HERE.

