Memorial Day Thanks

Above: EG #9 on Middle Road.

If you spot crisp American flags by the road, in the woods, and more prominently at East Greenwich Cemetery, St. Patrick’s Cemetery and Glenwood Cemetery, it is in remembrance of those who once lived and worked here in our town and who served our country. Those who fought in the War of the Revolution, the War of 1812, the Civil War, World Wars 1 and 2. Korea, and Vietnam are remembered for their service. Thank you to Dave and Sally Sarlitto, Andy and Jen Malone, and Danny Moone and his cadre of East Greenwich High School students who flag over 1,200 graves here in town. Special thanks to Vaughn Spencer and his grandson who clean up the family plot each year, EG #9 on Middle Road. Please remember and thank those who served our country.

– Claudia M. Smith