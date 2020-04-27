Memorial Day Parade Cancelled; Festivities to Go Virtual

Bowing to restrictions on public gatherings because of COVID-19, the Town of East Greenwich has cancelled this year’s Memorial Day Parade (which had been scheduled for May 25), but replaced it with plans for a virtual celebration honoring veterans, particularly those who died serving our country. East Greenwich held its first Memorial Day parade 1869 and the tradition has continued strong into the 21st century.

This year in lieu of the parade, organizers are asking residents to post short video clips and/or photos illustrating what Memorial Day means to them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #EGMemorialDay2020. Postings will be collected by the EG Chamber of Commerce and compiled into a collection to be posted on the Town’s Facebook page and the Chamber of Commerce’s website and social media channels on Memorial Day.

From the town’s press release:

“Originally established as Decoration Day in 1868 by General John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, Memorial Day was a time for people to decorate soldiers’ graves with flowers, wreaths and flags. With that tradition in mind, residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue for all to see and enjoy. “Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember those men and women who perished while serving in America’s military. It is a time to focus on patriotism, bravery and the American spirit. There is no better time than now for all East Greenwich residents to embrace the true meaning of Memorial Day in light of the challenges we are all facing.”

On Memorial Day, the American flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, and then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.

For further information, call Town Clerk Leigh Carney at (401) 886-8604 or (401) 261-7729.

Do you get our newsletter? In these uncertain times especially, it’s the best way to know what’s going on. And it’s easy to sign up – just click HERE.