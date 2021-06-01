Memorial Day Parade 2021

Above: The Varnum Continentals marching unit at the Memorial Day Parade. Credit: Dana Gee

The town’s annual Memorial Day Parade was back Monday after a one-year COVID-imposed hiatus and it did not disappoint. From a Hawaiian-shirted Avenger Band and the town’s two historic militias to 101-year-old WWII veteran Bill McClintick as Grand Marshal and a perfect recitation of the Gettysburg address by OLM student Patrick Cavanagh, the parade brought out hundreds of spectators. Best of all, the rain that had poured down for two days straight over the weekend took Monday off.

The parade committee included Leigh Carney (EG’s Town Clerk as well as head parade organizer), Andy Wade, director of community services for the town, Elaine Vespia from the Town Clerk’s office and Glenn Fontaine with the EG Chamber of Commerce.

Below this video are lots of photos: