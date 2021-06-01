Memorial Day Parade 2021

Above: The Varnum Continentals marching unit at the Memorial Day Parade. Credit: Dana Gee
The town’s annual Memorial Day Parade was back Monday after a one-year COVID-imposed hiatus and it did not disappoint. From a Hawaiian-shirted Avenger Band and the town’s two historic militias to 101-year-old WWII veteran Bill McClintick as Grand Marshal and a perfect recitation of the Gettysburg address by OLM student Patrick Cavanagh, the parade brought out hundreds of spectators. Best of all, the rain that had poured down for two days straight over the weekend took Monday off.
The parade committee included Leigh Carney (EG’s Town Clerk as well as head parade organizer), Andy Wade, director of community services for the town, Elaine Vespia from the Town Clerk’s office and Glenn Fontaine with the EG Chamber of Commerce.
Below this video are lots of photos:
Cub Scout Pack 3 East Greenwich practices its formation at Academy Field before the start of the parade.
The Varnum Continentals.
Grand Marshal Bill McClintick.
Town Councilors Renu Englehart, Caryn Corenthal, Mark Schwager and Mike Donegan.
From left, School Committee members Tim Munoz and Anne Musella, R.I. Rep. Justine Caldwell and School Committeeman Gene Quinn.
EG Police Honor Guard.
Fr. Joshua A. Barrow, assistant pastor at Our Lady of Mercy, delivers the invocation.
Taps.
The Seabee.
88th Navy Band makes the turn from Spring Street onto Mawney Street.
EG Police and Fire Honor Guards. Credit: Dana Gee
Avenger Marching Band, by way of Hawaii.
Avery Smith of East Greenwich has a prime viewing spot as the parade passes by on Main Street.
The Oumano family, from left, Emersyn, Eliza, Mike and Ali (who finds the motorcycles a bit loud).
From left, Kate Glass with her children Hadley and Henry, and Cameron Frazier and Jack Spiller watch the parade on Main Street.
Avenger Band on Main Street.
The Providence Brigade Band.
Gov. Dan McKee on Main Street. Credit: Dana Gee
Councilors Mike Donegan and Renu Englehart at the reviewing stand. Credit: Dana Gee
Gov. McKee speaking at the closing ceremonies.
Scouts, at ease at Town Hall.
An antique fire truck nears the parade’s finish line.
Miss Teen Rhode Island Sofia Ledoux and Miss Rhode Island Jonet Nichell.
Behatted parade watchers. Credit: Dana Gee
Parade organizer and EG Town Clerk Leigh Carney announcing the parade participants as they pass by the reviewing stand on Main Street.
Great Job, Leigh! Way to go !
It’s hard to believe that some people have never seen a Memorial Day parade, but we were with some people from Tennessee for whom this was a something new. Boy. were they impressed! Thank you EG for another great experience and one that we could share with others.