Meadowbrook Closed Today After Sibling Falls Ill

Interim Supt. Frank Pallotta sent an email to the entire school district email list Tuesday morning to announce that Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School was closed today “out of an abundance of caution.”
Pallotta emphasized that no student or staff are under investigation for COVID-19, the coronavirus that is starting to make headway in the U.S. after originating in China in 2019. A sibling of a MFS student woke up with fever and cough Tuesday; the family notified the school and R.I. Dept. of Health because they had recently traveled abroad. The sibling does not attend EGSD schools; the MFS student has no symptoms.
It is not clear how long the school will be closed. Meadowbrook is undergoing state Department of Health cleaning protocols today, Pallotta said.
Here is the text from Pallotta’s Tuesday morning email:
Good morning East Greenwich Families and Community Members,
Meadowbrook Farms School was closed today out of an abundance of caution. It is important to note there are no students or staff that are persons under investigation for COVID-19.
Early this morning, the principal was informed by a parent, whose family recently travelled abroad, that one of their children woke up sick with a fever and cough. This child does not attend East Greenwich Public Schools. However, a sibling is a student at Meadowbrook Farms and has no symptoms.
The Rhode Island Department of Heath was contacted immediately. The family was asked to contact the RIDOH and did speak directly with the doctor on call. Additionally, cleaning protocols advised by the Department of Health are taking place this morning at Meadowbrook Farms. Any additional information will be communicated as needed.
Respectfully,
Frank Pallotta, Ed.D.