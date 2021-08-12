Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Aug 12, 2021

The incident took place early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, in the parking lot across from Blu

Police arrested Collin Gershkoff, 22, for felony sexual assault Saturday at his home in Cranston following an investigation of a woman found unresponsive and naked from the waist down in the parking lot across from Blu on the Water early Sunday morning, Aug. 1.

He was arraigned by a justice of the peace in East Greenwich on Saturday then formally arraigned at Kent County Courthouse Tuesday – both times held without bail due to the first degree sexual assault charge.

According to Det. Lt. Tyler Lufkin, police got a report of an unresponsive woman in the parking lot at 1:46 a.m. on Aug. 1.  She was treated at Kent Hospital; test results are pending.

Police were able to identify a suspect by reviewing surveillance video of the parking lot and Blu. A man who police later identified as Gershkoff could be seen on video in the parking lot, then returning to Blu, said Lufkin.

Gershkoff, who is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions, will be back in court Monday.

