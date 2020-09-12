Main Street to ‘Take It Outside’ Again Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Main Street will again be closed to car traffic for several hours in the afternoon and evening, to allow restaurants to take over sections of the street for al fresco dining.

Main Street will be closed from Spring Street to King Street this time, a slight expansion so that more restaurants can get into the act.

A parking ban on that stretch of the street will be in effect starting at 2; it will be lifted at 9 p.m.

Towing will be enforced for violators. Detour signage will be in place directing through traffic around the event. There will be access to the waterfront from King Street for southbound traffic and from Rocky Hollow Road for north bound traffic.

The event itself will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the EG Chamber of Commerce and the Town of East Greenwich.