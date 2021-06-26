Main Street Strolls are BACK – Dogs & All

Above: Extraordinary Rendition Band leads the parade. Credit: Tom Dresselhouse
The weather gods looked favorably on the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce’s Dogs on Main Stroll Thursday – as if to acknowledge that perhaps the past 16 months had been a bit harsh. Dogs, their people and lots of regular non-dog folks turned out for the first stroll since 2019. The parade, which started at 500 Main Street and proceeded to Town Hall, was led by the joyful Extraordinary Rendition Band.
A chihuahua readies to parade.
Mr. Chow observes the parade … with his human.
Dorothy, the Witch, Toto, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion.
Kallie, a 1-year-old black labrador from Warwick, with her people.
Bella the llama.
Ember, a burmese mountain dog from East Greenwich.
Beanie, a French bulldog.
A shark in dog’s clothing.
Dog biscuit, anyone?
Maggie Badeau of EG with her cocker spaniel, Josie.
Extraordinary Rendition Band led the Dogs on Main Stroll north on Main Street to Town Hall, where they played a bit longer.
On parade. Credit: Tom Dresselhouse
Christina Darcy with her French bulldog, aka the Lion King. Credit: Tom Dresselhouse
