Main Street Strolls are BACK – Dogs & All

Above: Extraordinary Rendition Band leads the parade. Credit: Tom Dresselhouse

The weather gods looked favorably on the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce’s Dogs on Main Stroll Thursday – as if to acknowledge that perhaps the past 16 months had been a bit harsh. Dogs, their people and lots of regular non-dog folks turned out for the first stroll since 2019. The parade, which started at 500 Main Street and proceeded to Town Hall, was led by the joyful Extraordinary Rendition Band.