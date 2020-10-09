Mail Ballot Drop Off at EG Police Dept

If you applied for a mail ballot, you should be receiving it within the next week or two, depending on how early you applied. (If you haven’t applied for a mail ballot but would like to vote by mail, you have until Oct. 13 to send in your application – here’s how.)

After you fill out your ballot, you have a choice on how to return it:

Mail it in using the United States Postal Service – mail ballots must be received by the State Board of Elections at 2000 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, R.I., by Election Day, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. If you cannot mail the ballot back in time, either hand deliver or use a drop box.

Hand deliver to the State Board of Elections located at 2000 Plainfield Pike, Cranston.

Drop Box Options: Statewide Official Mail Ballot Drop Box LIST OF MAIL BALLOT BOXES STATEWIDE . Local Official Mail Ballot Drop Box East Greenwich Police Station, 176 First Avenue

Drive through service available 24/7. Any polling location statewide on Election Day (Nov. 3)



NOTE: Ballots will not be accepted at the Town Hall or Town Clerk’s office.

Voters are encouraged to complete the mail ballot process once they have applied. Any voter wishing to vote in person either early or on Election Day who has already applied for a mail ballot will be required to vote a Provisional Ballot. If you apply for a mail ballot, you are probably best off to vote by mail ballot.

All mail ballots are collected by official election agents approved by the State Board of Elections and collectively processed by the state.

If you want to vote early but don’t want to vote by mail, you can come to Council Chambers at Town Hall during regular business hours (8:30 to 4:30) between Oct. 14 and Nov. 2 and cast your ballot just like you would at a polling precinct on Election Day. Just bring a valid ID and, of course, were a face cover. (Note that on Nov. 2, the Town Hall polling place will close at 4 p.m.)

If you have questions, contact Elaine Vespia, EG Canvassing Clerk, (401) 886-8603 or go HERE.