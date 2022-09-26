 ‘Lunch on the Hill’ Returns

Diners welcome, as are volunteers!

Lunch on the Hill, a free lunch program at St. Luke’s, returns this week, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. While before the pandemic, the lunch was offered weekly, for now lunch will be served on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The lunches had been provided by different local restaurants pre-Covid. Organizers said due to the current economy and labor shortage, one lunch a month will be provided by Our Lady of Mercy and Wild Harvest and the other will be provided by St. Luke’s and the Ecumenical Food Pantry housed at St. Lukes.

“We are excited about resuming our outreach to our community and support to our neighbors,” said Steve McLaughlin, one of the organizers.

Lunch will be served in Christ’s Community Kitchen at St. Luke’s from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is free and open to all.

If you are interested in helping with food preparation and serving, contact McLaughlin at [email protected].