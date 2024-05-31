Lots of Local Concerts Through June 8

Narragansett Brass Quintet

Sunday, June 2, 3:00pm at Clouds Hill Museum, 4157 Post Rd, Warwick. Rhode Island’s favorite brass quintet, on the lawn at beautiful Clouds Hill. Brass music from Gabrieli to Gershwin. Bring lawn chairs and picnics! Featuring Joseph Foley & Richard Kelley, trumpets; Kevin Owen, French horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; Tom Gregory, tuba. Tickets $30, free for students. Purchase at the door, with cash or check. Concert details and online ticket sales at www.musiconthehillRI.org

St. Luke’s Spring Choral Concert

Music for the spirit and the soul from the St. Cecilia children’s choir, the adult Canterbury Choir and The Amigos. At 4 p.m. in the church at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. Free and open to all; donations are welcome.

Mendelssohn Octet

Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, East Greenwich. Sparkling jewels for string quartet and soprano, and Mendelssohn’s epic Octet for Strings. Featuring Anton Miller, Ertan Torgul, Lina Bahn, Kristen Pellegrino, violins; Rita Porfiris and Sebastian Ruth, violas; Jennifer Kloetzel and Trevor Handy, cellos; Diana McVey, soprano. Tickets $30, free for students. Purchase at the door, with cash or check. Concert details and online ticket sales at www.musiconthehillRI.org

String Quartets

Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Internationally acclaimed Quartet ES performs string quartets by Haydn and Ravel. Quartet ES members are Anton Miller and Ertan Torgul, violins; Rita Porfiris, viola; Jennifer Kloetzel, cello. Tickets $30, free for students. Purchase at the door, with cash or check. Concert details and online ticket sales at www.musiconthehillRI.org

(S)Heroes

Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m. at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St. The popular trio IonSound Project returns to share an adventurous new program devoted to women composers. IonSound Project participants include Kathleen Costello, clarinet; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Jack Kurutz, piano. Tickets $30, free for students. Purchase at the door, with cash or check. Concert details and online ticket sales at www.musiconthehillRI.org.