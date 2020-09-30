Looking for Questions for Upcoming EG Candidate Forums

EG News, in conjunction with the EG Chamber of Commerce, is holding three virtual candidate forums in October and we are looking for your questions!

The first two candidate forums will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14, starting at 6 p.m. with the candidates for House Dist. 30: incumbent Justine Caldwell (D) and challenger Anthony Giarrusso (R). The forum with candidates for Senate Dist. 35 will begin and 7:15 p.m., between incumbent Bridget Valverde (D) and challenger Charles Callanan (R).

We will feature School Committee candidates at a virtual forum Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. Will Hangan, Tim Munoz, and Kevin Murphy, all Democrats, have agreed to participate; no word yet from Monica Mason (R) but we are hopeful she will participate as well.

There will be no Town Council candidate forum this year since the five incumbents are running unopposed, but EG News will be conducting individual Zoom interviews with each council candidate, so we welcome council candidate questions as well.

We invite you to submit questions to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com no later than Wednesday, Oct. 7, for Town Council candidates and Monday, Oct. 12, for School Committee and General Assembly candidates. EG News cannot guarantee that every question submitted will be used; submissions may be condensed or edited.

The candidate events are taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 health emergency. EG News and the EG Chamber will be posting links to the Zoom sessions on various social media platforms. If you are not on the EG News email list – one of the easiest ways to stay informed and get the Zoom links – click HERE.