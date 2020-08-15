Local Swim Champion Lamoreaux Honored 

Greg Lamoreaux was a referee fixture at important Rhode Island swim meets, from the Big East and Ivy League competitions to Providence College, Brown University and Roger Williams University swim meets. But his heart always belonged to the Narragansett Swim League, the summer league comprised of local pool clubs, with the season peak event, the All Pool Meet, where summer swimmers and year-round competitors all swam together for the love of their summer swim club teams.

Lamoreaux died last November but his spirit was very much in evidence at the first-ever virtual All Pool Meet held at the Greenwich Club Aug. 6. Lamoreaux’s name was added to the event, making it forever more the Lamoreaux All Pool Swim Meet.

“Oh, he would love it,” said his wife, Nancy.

“He’s be so excited. He’d be pretty excited to know that the All Pool Meet was named after him. He always said this was his favorite swim meet because it was the time to get the kids involved in swimming and teaching kids to love the sport of swimming,” said his daughter Kelly. “Of all the swim meets, I think this was his favorite swim meet to be able to run.”

“We did bigger meets together but we didn’t do any more fun than this,” said Providence College Swim coach John O’Neill.

