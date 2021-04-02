Local Job Listings: Restaurants, Camp Counselors

EG News is starting a job listings post. If you are looking for employees, send your job listing/s to [email protected]

Town of East Greenwich

Summer Day Camp Supervisor
The East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department will have an opening this summer for the Day Camp Supervisor’s position. Find the full description HERE. Application period closes April 16 at 4:30 p.m. Apply Online

Summer Camp Counselors & Playground Leaders
East Greenwich Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for the summer camp staff. Experience working with 6-12 year olds in an educational, recreational, or child-care setting, and coordinating various tasks and programs. Seasonal position. Full description HERE. Application period closes April 16 at 4:30 p.m. Apply Online 

East Greenwich School District

Find job listings on School Spring.

Rocky Hill Country Day School
Lifeguard: RHCD Summer Camp is seeking responsible, engaging, and outgoing lifeguard certified for open water. Lifeguards must also have current CPR/AED/First Aid certification and be 18+ years of age. This is a seasonal position and requires a seven-week commitment beginning the week of June 21st and ending the week of August 2nd. A one-day orientation prior to the first week is required. Additional requirements: Open water lifeguard certification, 1 year lifeguarding experience. Experience working with youth preferred. Interested candidates should email [email protected]

The Nook, 307 Main Street
Barista for 25 to 35 hours a week, including weekday and weekend hours. Email your resume to [email protected].

Finn’s Harborside, 38 Water Street
Several positions offered, from hostess and server to restaurant supervisor and kitchen manager. Apply in person at the restaurant or on indeed.com.

Fresco, 301 Main Street
Several East Greenwich positions for experienced workers offered, including cooks, servers, bartenders, host/hostess and dishwashers. They are also looking for a head chef for a new Fresco opening in Smithfield. Apply in person between 3:30 and 5 p.m. or send a resume or letter to [email protected].

Ocean State Job Lot
Applicants who are interested in part-time and full-time positions at the North Kingstown OSJL distribution center can apply at oceanstatejoblot.com/careers-distribution-center. OSJL offers a competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision and dental insurance if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K, store discount and more. 

Do you have a local job opening? Send the listing to [email protected] 

