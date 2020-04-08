Local Easter/Passover Dining, Gift Guide

Where to get your Easter candy, Passover wine, Holiday Meals.
Busy Bee Florist
Place order and curbside pick up or delivery for Easter! CLICK HERE
Chocolate Delicacy
We have Easter inventory and curbside delivery – but order quickly! CLICK HERE
Circe Restaurant & Bar
Curbside pick up. Call for Easter specials: (401) 398-0432. CLICK HERE
Fresco
Fresco will be doing Easter Take Out from our West Warwick location. CLICK HERE
Les Isle Rose
Easter flowers or gifts! Order on-line or via phone for curbside pick up or delivery. CLICK HERE
La Masseria
Celebrate Easter Sunday with La Masseria, takeout and delivery. Now taking cheesecake orders for Easter. CLICK HERE PHOTO
Revival
Take Out Thurs- Sun 4-8pm. CLICK HERE
Roch’s
We carry items for your holiday. Call for availability and store hours, call 392-4230 or CLICK HERE
The Savory Grape
Wine picks for both holidays readily available. Visit to see the picks available for Curbside Pickup & Delivery; stay home, let us deliver. CLICK HERE
Siena
Place your order by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, for Easter curbside pickup between noon and 6 p.m., with 30 percent off all bottles of wine. CLICK HERE
Silver Spoon Bakery
We are here to get your Easter treats to you. Free local delivery. CLICK HERE
Thorpe’s Wines & Spirits
Traditional Manischewitz options as well as a dozen other red and white kosher wines for Passover, and whites, reds and rose’s for Easter. Delivery and curbside pickup are both available. Call 935-2464
Town Wine Fine Wines & Spirits
Offering drive up service. Call in order and pick up, 884-7517. CLICK HERE
The Trap
Easter made easy with our meal kits. Pre-order by Thursday, April 9. CLICK HERE
Twigs Florist
We are open! Deliveries and pick ups for Easter. CLICK HERE
Wild Harvest
Curbside pickup, menu on Facebook. Place order at wildharvestcafe@gmail.com. CLICK HERE