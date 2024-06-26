Local ’24 Graduates: URI, U Hartford & Salve

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list or graduations and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Some of this year’s 02818 college and university graduates:

Sophie Speca graduated cum laude from the Savannah College of Art and Design in May with a bachelor of fine arts in film and TV production and a minor in sound editor

Elizabeth Stitt graduated from Tulane University in May and was also named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

On Friday, May 10, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) held its 155th Commencement. Nearly 1,100 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony, including Kathryn Butziger, who majored in computer science, and Bryce Lukens, who majored in computer science.

Salve Regina University President Kelli Armstrong conferred 503 bachelor’s degrees, 271 master’s degrees and 22 doctoral degrees to members of the Class of 2024 in May, including Marsha Ireland, who received a master’s degree in holistic mental health counseling; Lexi Santurri, who received a master’s degree in nursing; and Oleg Tatsiyenko, who received a doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree.

Adelphi University’s Class of 2024 celebrated their accomplishments with family and friends at the University’s 128th Commencement ceremony on May 21 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Among the graduates were Jessica Imbriglio, who earned a bachelor of science degree, and Collin Heaney, who earned a bachelor of science.

Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2024 on Sunday, May 12. The class represents over 60 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges, including Lexi Handy, who earned a B.A. in psychology, and Elise Hasseltine, who earned a B.A. in history.

Claudia Smith recently graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., with a bachelor of science degree.

Sarah Engelmann has earned a B.S. in computer science with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that 964 students received graduate and undergraduate degrees as part of the class of 2024, including Caroline Hollingsworth, who earned a bachelor of science from the College of Engineering, Technology and Architecture, and Abby White, who earned a bachelor of music from The Hartt School.

Elisabeth Loiselle has graduated summa cum laude from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a bachelor of arts degree in finance and business administration.

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,100 of its newest alumni during the University’s 2024 Commencement. Nearly 4,000 undergraduate degrees and 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 17-19.

Among them were:

Carlie Minghella

Nils Fimmers

Leah Popovic

Michael Couture

Morgan Prior

Claire Burbridge

Andrew Ferguson

Cole Larimer

Justin Riccio

Eryka Daniels

Brayden Kennett

Christopher Levesque

Olivia Beaudoin

Holly Carpenter

Mary Marinelli

Molly Miranda

Aine Baxter

Lauren McCrystal

Rickey Perry

Azmari Ahmad

Luke Wilson

Robert Mathieu

Shahan Topalian

Shon Cuthill

Harrison Runci

David Evron

Andre Gianfrocco

Skyler Sullivan

Ana Karabots

Alexandra Russo

Elizabeth Gallagher

Yashaswini Mandalam

Robert Oganesian

Wesley Hardesky

John Marasco

Ryan Macaulay

Kristen Choiniere

Anthony Purcell

Anya Almeida

Griffin Gilchrist of Warwick (02818)

Jessica Skaltsis

Mariame Sylla

Gabriela Dominguez

Maxxwell Brouillard

Peter Saakov

Elizabeth Pauley

Jared Burrows

Joanne Ferchland-Parella of Warwick (02818)

Emily Browne

Barbara Brusini

Elizabeth Colgan

