Local 2023 Scholarship Opportunities

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Scholarship

The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual Student Grant Award Program. Eligible applicants must be high school students living in East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, or West Warwick, and must have a desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education upon graduation from high school. In addition, applicants must actively participate in volunteer service in the community in which they live or surrounding area. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1. If you have any questions or would like to be sent an electronic application, please contact Suzanne Duni Briggs, Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Program Coordinator at (401) 222-0569 or [email protected].

Rotary Club of East Greenwich Scholarships

The East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund has announced that applications are now available for several scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school students in the Class of 2023. All applications are due by April 15. The various scholarships are listed below:

Erickson Family Scouting Award

Two scholarships ($2,000 each) are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who: 1. Have been active members of Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts at some time during their school years. 2. Live in Rhode Island, or have been a member of a scouting unit in Rhode Island. 3. Will enroll in an institute of higher learning (college, tech program, etc.) in the fall following graduation. 4. Submit an essay for evaluation by the East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund. Download the Erickson application here.

Dr. Robert E. Miller Community Service Award

The East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund has established a $1,500 scholarship to be given annually to a high school senior who lives in East Greenwich or is graduating from East Greenwich High School. Funded by long-time East Greenwich optometrist Dr. Robert E. Miller, this award seeks to recognize a student whose high school years have included exemplary involvement in one or more community service projects. Download the Miller application here.

Jim and Janet Essex Award

The Essex scholarship ($1,000) is awarded annually to a graduating senior who lives in East Greenwich or is graduating from EGHS, and who has excelled in music or the arts. Please complete this form and forward it with the items listed below. Download the Essex application here.