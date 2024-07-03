Life on the Red Sea: EG Navy Commander Talks Mission, Ship Life & Family

Above: Navy Commander Alex Glass in front of his E-2C Hawkeye plane.

After an eight-and-a-half month deployment in the Middle East, Alex Glass is heading back to the U.S. and, eventually, East Greenwich, where he lives with his wife Kate and two young children, Henry and Hadley. It was a long and eventful deployment. A Navy commander, Glass was on assignment with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea (which lies between Africa and Asia, an inlet from the Indian Ocean). The waterway has been under threat these days by Houthi rebels in Yemen, one of the countries – along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, and Eritrea – on the Red Sea.

Being at sea at a time of conflict makes for a different type of mission in important ways. For one, they didn’t have their first port call until May. Typical deployments may last several months but they have port calls every 30 days or so. Also unusual, the deployment no end date until just a couple weeks ago. .

That’s because the Eisenhower (aka, the IKE) had been defending a shipping lane.

“If you want to go through international waters, you should be able to go through international waters,” Glass said during one of two phone interviews in June. “We are here to ensure the strait, the BAM [Bab al-Mandab Strait], remains a free and open waterway.”

It has been a treacherous spot for ships on their way to or from the Suez Canal since October, when the rebels – Yemen has been in the midst of a civil war for several years –starting firing rockets and missiles at commercial vessels to protest Israel’s invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Defending international waterways “is our stated mission and the mission of the Navy overall,” Glass said. “We’ve carried out 50 strikes in self defense of the carrier. We haven’t been under direct attack, but we’ve been defending the area.”

Most of the Houthi attacks have been from drones and surface missiles – ”They’ve been launching them kind of blindly.”

“We fly to defend ourselves and the people around us,” he said. “When something is detected, it’s evaluated and identified. If it’s a [potential] threat, we will look at it against our rules of engagement. If it is a threat, we will engage.”

Glass is commander of the Airborne Command and Control Squadron 123, which “conducts airborne tactical command and control missions to detect, identify, track, intercept and engage if necessary any incoming contacts in the battle space surrounding the Carrier Strike Group as well as overland if directed,” according to the official definition. Surveillance might explain it better for lay people.

The squadron is known as the Screwtops, which comes from the spiral logo adorning each aircraft’s radar dome, and they are considered the premier “carrier airborne early warning squadron.” That’s why “world famous” usually precedes “Screwtops.” They are based in Norfolk, Va., but have a local tie – they were based at Quonset from 1948 to 1960, flying a variety of planes, including the E-1 (photo below) in pre-Screwtop days.

The squadron is made up of 170 people – 140 enlisted and 30 officers, with Glass at the top. Every 12 hours – at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. – they meet for a maintenance meeting.

“The day for the sailors is driven by that,” Glass said. “You start your day at the meeting and you go from there.”

On the flight deck, there might be three flights during your shift.

“We fly about 70 to 90 hours per week spread across five or six days. Sometimes we fly seven days per week,” he said. “Basically we fly a lot. The most flying a squadron will ever do is on deployment. Each pilot or ‘air battle manager’ [Glass] will fly typically every other day. When we surge to seven days per week, then everyone flies every day. The process takes about 8 to 9 hours between flight brief time and flight time to landing.”

For those not flying, there’s routine aircraft maintenance and other jobs associated with the squadron’s mission. And the jobs have to get done regardless of the weather. While the temperatures were “fairly comfortable” on the Red Sea for the first several months of the deployment, by June it was hot – over 100 degrees most of the day.

“It does feel like an oven,” Glass said. Especially with the gear they have to wear – helmet, goggles, gloves, long sleeves, long pants, a life preserver, a rubber bladder, and 15 to 20 pounds of tools.

“It’s a dangerous, congested environment on the flight deck. Your attention span has to be very focused when you’re up there. It’s loud, your adrenaline is pumping. You need to be on guard,” Glass said. “Over the course of months, that becomes routine.”

Sailors work a 12-hour on, 12-hour off schedule. Without the typical monthly port calls, Glass instituted a once-every-two-weeks personal day for those under his command.

On that “off” day, you are still on the ship, but you don’t have to go to work. You can sleep in, eat when you want, basically just relax a bit.

“That’s how we’ve adapted,” said Glass.

The Eisenhower holds 5,000 people, and operates almost like a small city, he explained. Being in charge of a 170-person squadron on the ship can be like operating a small business in this “small town” aircraft carrier, he said.

Even off the flight deck, it’s loud everywhere.

Actually, life on the ship isn’t all that different from how it was 70 years ago, Glass said. It’s more technologically advanced but the size of spaces and the smells would be familiar to sailors who served in the 1960s or ’70s. ”If you go to the battleship in Fall River [the USS Massachusetts], and walk around, it’s not that much different than the ship I’m on today.”

There’s a library, a barber shop, a museum, a hospital, a post office with its own zip code, multiple places that serve food, and even a Starbucks. Glass said the Navy actually sends some sailors to barista school.

While on deployment, things come up just like they would at home, be they physical issues (the hot water isn’t working on your part of the ship), financial (someone is trying to buy a house while deployed), or personal (a loved one back home gets sick). And Glass is the one who has to help those under his command figure out those challenges as well as fly his assignments.

Even with all the people, he said, “the thing that is hard to describe is the isolation,” he said. “You’re with 5,000 other people, but they’re people you don’t choose to be with. They’re people you work with. It’s a 9-to-5 job and then they lock the doors and you’re just in that job for nine months straight.”

Of course, you have friendships, he said, but you do put a big part of your life on hold during deployment.

“You’re busy but you’re busy in another way. It’s separate. In some ways, we’re in the center of attention because of this conflict, but in other ways, we couldn’t be farther from the U.S.”

Glass said that was one reason he was happy to talk about this deployment.

“Talking about this stuff is important,” he said. “What the Navy does, we’re not on land, so sharing what’s happening and why is important. We are far away from everybody.”

Wifi is spotty, Glass said, kind of like when you are on an airplane. It’s difficult to communicate. You can make calls but they frequently drop (as happened several times during our two conversations).

And when you do get through, the differences can be stark.

One day in early June, Glass said he was getting ready to go to the aircraft for a combat flight. “I saw that Kate and the kids were taking an afternoon trip to the ice cream store,” he said. “They were riding their bikes to Hill Top.”

Being away from family is just part of life for anyone serving in the military. That doesn’t make it easy. Port calls can be a time to rendezvous with family members. That almost happened for the Glasses when a port call finally came in May but it kept getting postponed and, in the end, they couldn’t make it work. Happily, the IKE made a port call at the end of June and this time, Kate and the kids were able to meet the ship on Crete, off the coast of Greece.

“The Navy spouse job is the hardest job in the Navy,” Alex Glass said. “It’s not one you necessarily choose. You’re at the tail end of this whip. Small changes in my job affect Kate greatly. My deployment extends to summer … for her that’s a major change because it extends her time as a single parent.”

Perhaps surprisingly, Glass said the biggest challenge for deployment is coming home.

“Our two lives are so different – to merge that back is very difficult. I try to help and hear, ‘That’s not the way we do it anymore.’ As soon as you come back you want to jump back in but the kids have new toys, new friends, new schools.”

Staying in contact helps a lot.

“I do love talking to Kate about anything and everything,” Glass said. ”The news from outside the ship is great, no matter what it is.”

As hard as it can be to be away from family and working in stressful situations, Glass loves his job.

“While it’s a challenge, it’s a pretty positive experience for me and most of the people here. It’s hard but it’s worth it,” he said. His other deployments were important but this one was distinct. “This is a very different feeling being in this mission of conflict on the open ocean – it’s something we’ve been doing since the 1700s and it makes me feel connected to home.”

Author’s note: When I spoke with Commander Glass in June, he did not know when the deployment would end. By the end of the month, that had changed.

“We are not heading anywhere but the USA! We are on our way home slowly and should be back in less than a month,” Glass wrote in an June 29 email. “It will still be a lot of commuting between East Greenwich and Norfolk for the rest of my tour in Virginia, my change of command should be around June of 2025!”