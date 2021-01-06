Library to Reopen After COVID Closure

by | Jan 6, 2021

The East Greenwich Free Library was closed Monday through Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Library Director Adrienne Girard said she learned on Sunday a staff member tested positive.

“As soon as I found out, we implemented our COVID-19 response plan for the library,” Girard said. “We decided to close until Thursday, Jan. 7, based on R.I. Department of Health advice. I instructed all staff who had any contact with the ill staff member to get tested, and called the 120 patrons on our contact tracing list.”

Girard said the employee worked last Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 29 and 30), but did not feel ill until in the week. “So far, about half our employees have received their test results and have tested negative,” she said. “We’re grateful to all our patrons who have been so understanding during this time and are looking forward to opening tomorrow.”

The library has served the public almost continually since the pandemic descended here in March. While it was closed to the public, it was open for curbside service by April and began letting customers back inside in July.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to have remained open when others have had to close. We think a good part  of it is because we have been operating with an abundance of caution,” said Girard. “Throughout the pandemic, we have been working diligently to help keep our patrons and staff safe with measures such as quarantining materials, encouraging social distancing, limiting the amount of time people can spend in the library and asking that everyone wears a mask in the building. At this point, it looks like our efforts have been successful in protecting our community.”

The director said she encouraged anyone who feels unsure about exposure to the virus, regardless of whether or not they visited the library last week, to take advantage of the state’s extensive testing resources. “I scheduled my test through the R.I. Department of Health portal at portal.ri.gov. It was quick, easy, and painless and I received my results in a little over 24 hours,” she said. 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS