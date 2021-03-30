Library News: Trivia Contest & Peeps!

Welcome, Welcome, Welcome!!!

We are here, as we have been for many months now, and can’t wait for all of our favorite people to come for a visit. Our hours are Monday, from 9-5; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9-8; Friday, 7-2 ; Saturday, 9-3. (Astonishingly, those times add up to two more hours than we have ever been open, pandemic or not!) Because of the current virus restrictions, we can allow up to 20 people in the building at one time, provided they remain 6 feet apart; everyone is invited to stay for a 15-minute visit each trip you make. We’ve got little pockets of browsing areas on the upper level, with access to computers and printing and our copier. Our downstairs areas still remain closed, but the staff will gladly fetch anything requested from you in either the Children’s Room or the Adult nonfiction areas. Check our website: eastgreenwichlibrary.org, for more information and to access the card catalog as well as our calendar of events.

What’s Up This Week

TRIVIA CONTEST

April 1, 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

Mark your calendars! Join us on April Fool’s Day for a trivia contest between East Greenwich Free Library and Cranston Public Library – preregistration required! Show your EG pride and participate in some friendly competition between two terrific West Bay communities. Individuals, teams, and families are invited. Have some fun and a few laughs. You might just win bragging rights to say that you’re the smartest trivia buff in the West (Bay)! Email [email protected]m to receive the zoom link. Registration will close 10 minutes prior to the event.

CHILDREN’S EVENT

We’ve got peeps and they need homes! Send an email to [email protected] to reserve your kit & come in to pick up your marshmallow pet and some ‘construction’ materials! When you’ve built your peep dwelling, send in photos of your creations to the above email – we can’t wait to share your designs!

What’s Coming Up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Storytimes

Wednesdays, April 14 & 28, at 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-5

Join Miss Melissa for virtual storytime on Zoom! Listen to stories, sing songs, and share with friends. Attendees will receive a storytime kit that includes materials to assist with participation. Registration opens April 5. Register by emailing [email protected]

APRIL VACATION WEEK EVENTS

Mars Base Camp Rover Challenge

Monday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 12.

Learn about Mars Rover, and the design process for building one, then build a rover of your own! Space is limited, one kit per family. Sponsored by the 4-H STEM Challenge. Registration is required and opens April 5th. Register by emailing [email protected]

Baby Animals

Wednesday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. All ages.

Learn about different New England animal babies and meet some animals that live at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center via Zoom. Sponsored by the Friends of EGFL. Registration is required and opens April 5th. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

Seed Paper Craft

Thursday, April 22. All ages.

Celebrate Earth Day by learning how to make your own seed paper to plant! Pick up supplies starting April 21 and tune into a video tutorial to learn how. There is no registration, but supplies are limited.

ADDITIONAL APRIL EVENTS

Understanding Your Credit

Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. For teens and adults.

Join us for a free presentation on credit during Money Smart Week! Understanding credit is vital for financial wellness and can help you get closer to achieving your financial goals. This presentation will be led by Hind Benyoussef from Webster Bank. Please email Ellen by April 12 at [email protected] to receive the Webex link.

Virtual New England Legends

Monday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Gather ‘round the virtual campfire with Jeff Belanger, one of New England’s premiere storytellers! For over 20 years, Jeff has been exploring the unexplained. He seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters, and legends all over the world and in your backyard. New England Legends offers a tour of haunts, monsters, aliens, and weird history from our region. The bizarre is closer than you think! Email Ellen at [email protected] by April 26 to receive the zoom link.

Mindfulness Meditation

Mondays at 6 p.m. All ages.

All are invited to participate in this virtual meditation program, sponsored and hosted by the Friends of East Greenwich Free Library. This event takes place every Monday between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Beginners and those more experienced with meditation are welcome. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact [email protected] for a link to the meeting invitation.