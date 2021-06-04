Letter to the Editor: Fully Funding Schools Has Little Impact on Tax Rate

By Gene Quinn 

After the 2018 election, the new Town Council quickly took action in the form of a supplemental appropriation to the school. That year, the appropriation was increased by 3.89 percent, very close to the statutory cap of 4 percent. 

Note the heights of the 2018 and 2019 bars (see chart, below): 

  • The 2018 bar represents a year with the minimum appropriation, allowed by law.
  • The 2019 bar represents a year with the very close to the maximum appropriation allowed by law.

Conclusion: It is not possible to significantly change the tax rate by adjusting the school appropriation within the ranges allowed by law.

Gene Quinn’s table of tax rate increases.

