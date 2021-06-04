Letter to the Editor: Fully Funding Schools Has Little Impact on Tax Rate

You can read more about the budget discussions HERE.

By Gene Quinn

After the 2018 election, the new Town Council quickly took action in the form of a supplemental appropriation to the school. That year, the appropriation was increased by 3.89 percent, very close to the statutory cap of 4 percent.

Note the heights of the 2018 and 2019 bars (see chart, below):

The 2018 bar represents a year with the minimum appropriation, allowed by law.

The 2019 bar represents a year with the very close to the maximum appropriation allowed by law.

Conclusion: It is not possible to significantly change the tax rate by adjusting the school appropriation within the ranges allowed by law.