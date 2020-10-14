Letter to the Editor: Transparency & Accountability Should Matter

by | Oct 13, 2020

The long-awaited School Education Funding Formula was established in 2010, two years before Anthony Giarrusso was elected as State Representative for East and West Greenwich. To read that Justine Caldwell is taking credit for the increased funding to our school district, when in fact she had absolutely nothing to do with this aid from RIDE [Rhode Island Department of Education] is telling. Why would she misrepresent this important funding stream when it is so easy to check? What else is she misrepresenting to the voters in our district? Transparency and accountability should matter.

Sincerely,

Tricia Colgan

Tricia Colgan is a resident of East Greenwich.

