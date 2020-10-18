Letter to the Editor: Support New Policies, Support Giarrusso

Submitted by Stephen J. DiGianfilippo

As of August, Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in the U.S.: A whopping 12.8 percent [editor’s note: R.I.’s unemployment rate in September was 10.5 percent]. According to U.S. News and World Report, Rhode Island ranks in the bottom half in their recent “Best States” ranking. In particular, R.I.’s education ranking is in the bottom 10, our Infrastructure is ranked #45 out of 50 and our Fiscal Stability and Opportunity come in at #31 out of 50. This low “Opportunity” ranking does not bode well for our children’s future in RI; like many of us, I would love to see my daughter live and work in our great state. For this to happen, however, R.I. needs new policies, and this begins with having a diversity of opinion in the House of Representatives.

Anthony Giarrusso is running to represent West Greenwich and East Greenwich in the House. He will bring a fresh, jobs-for-Rhode Islanders viewpoint to the State House. Anthony is not a politician, has created hundreds of jobs here in R.I. and has no need or desire to enrich himself through his service. In sum, he is the rare candidate who is truly running to benefit the people he hopes to serve.

And Anthony already has a proven record of being an independent voice who will help diversify policy discussions: in his prior terms as our representative, he always challenged the House leadership and the special interests in favor of the people, while his opponent, Justine Caldwell, voted with the speaker almost 100 percent of the time. In one case, Ms. Caldwell ignored the East and West Greenwich Town Administrators and voted for the evergreen contract which ties our hands fiscally. Ms. Caldwell’s lock-step voting record delivers the dismal results outlined above. It is time for a change back to independent representation. I respectfully urge you to vote for Anthony Giarrusso to represent District 30.

Stephen J. DiGianfilippo lives in East Greenwich.