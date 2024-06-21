Letter to the Editor: Shame on Our Officials

By Chris Lamendola

The awarding of Colliers, actually Strategic Building Solutions (their own words, just look at their bid (Strategic Building Solutions … dba Colliers) the OPM contract to build the new schools is an insult to every taxpayer in East Greenwich. They don’t even publicly disclose their fee in their proposal*. Do the Town Council and members of the Building Committee have any shame after what they did to the homes and families on Sarah’s Trace, their intimate involvement in the damage perpetrated on us, the taxpayers, never mind keeping the former elected officials in charge of the Cole project in the dark about continuing damage to our homes, keeping the fact that they hired an attorney who had done work for contractor Gilbane a secret without informed consent is outrageous.

Who in their right mind would rehire the same firm and pay them millions of dollars again after their scandalous behavior. Politicians always say “it takes a village,” so why would those in charge allow someone who destroyed villager’s homes and property to come back and reward them with more taxpayer’s money? Would you allow a contractor who botched and bungled an addition to your home come back and do another project on your home?

The Town Council, Building Committee, community members on the Committee, failure to find out the facts surrounding Cole damage and Colliers (aka Strategic Building Solutions) is disgraceful. The Town Council and School Committee failure to hold those responsible is reprehensible.

Colliers’ Jonathan Winikur and Co. must be all laughing how foolish our elected officials in East Greenwich are!

Those who refuse to do their due diligence are sure to repeat their past mistakes! Abutters to these projects should be prepared!

*Editor’s note: Their bid is approximately $5.412,157 million as based in the Stage II application; the contract is being finalized.