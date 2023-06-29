Letter to the Editor: Food Cupboard Needs Donations

By Steve Bartlett

This time of year, the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard shelves are very empty but needs remain high. We are low on all food except canned vegetables and tuna. If it is easier for people to write a check or give cash, we can use the dollars to buy food. Checks can be made out to the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard (EGIFC) and dropped off or sent in care of St. Luke’s, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Food donations can be dropped off at St. Luke’s Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or in the collection bin at Dave’s market on Division Street or the Stop and Shop on Frenchtown Road. Several local churches also collect food for the food cupboard.

The Food Cupboard is totally staffed by volunteers who work to eliminate food insecurity in our community.

Here are the kinds of food we need:

Spaghetti

Boxed pasta

Pasta sauce

Baked beans

Canned peas and carrots

Ramen noodles

Chicken and beef broth

Canned peaches and pears

Hearty soups

Peanut butter

Italian and ranch salad dressings

Crackers

Pancake mix

Chocolate cake and brownie mixes

Bottled juice

Etc.

EG resident Steve Bartlett manages the EGIFC with his wife, Chris.