Letter to the Editor: Food Cupboard Needs Donations

by | Jun 29, 2023

By Steve Bartlett

This time of year, the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard shelves are very empty but needs remain high. We are low on all food except canned vegetables and tuna. If it is easier for people to write a check or give cash, we can use the dollars to buy food. Checks can be made out to the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard (EGIFC) and dropped off or sent in care of St. Luke’s, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Food donations can be dropped off at St. Luke’s Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  or in the collection bin at Dave’s market on Division Street or the Stop and Shop on Frenchtown Road. Several local churches also collect food for the food cupboard. 

The Food Cupboard is totally staffed by volunteers who work  to eliminate food insecurity in our community. 

Here are the kinds of food we need:

  • Spaghetti
  • Boxed pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Baked beans
  • Canned peas and carrots
  • Ramen noodles
  • Chicken and beef broth
  • Canned peaches and pears
  • Hearty soups
  • Peanut butter
  • Italian and ranch salad dressings
  • Crackers
  • Pancake mix
  • Chocolate cake and brownie mixes
  • Bottled juice
  • Etc. 

EG resident Steve Bartlett manages the EGIFC with his wife, Chris. 

