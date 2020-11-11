Letter to the Editor: Election Thanks 

Submitted by Elaine Vespia.

This year was most certainly a challenging one for holding an election, especially one as important as a presidential election. As challenging as it was we got it done – through mail-in ballots, emergency early in-person voting and opening polling places. While many cities and towns had problems obtaining poll workers, I can say that East Greenwich was very fortunate. We had many residents contact our office about working at the polls. We were able to completely staff our polling locations and the early voting period and still have back-ups. I can say that those who did work were awesome. They were efficient, friendly and great to work with. I felt confident that the process was running smoothly with minor issues. In a time of unrest and uncertainty, it was a refreshing change to have so many people willing to help with the election process. I would like to take the time to publicly thank those who worked and those who were on standby. Even if you were not asked to work at polling locations having a list of backup poll workers was a relief. Most years we are scrambling to get enough workers to staff the polls. The election could not be run without the assistance of the poll workers. This year was also a busy year for the Board of Canvassers members. Thank you for the extra work and effort that was put in this year – it is greatly appreciated. Here’s to another election year in the books. Thank you to all who made it possible in East Greenwich!

Elaine Vespia is the canvassing clerk for the Town of East Greenwich.