Kentish Guards Visit Historic Cemeteries for Memorial Day

Above: Kentish Guards members, from left, Drew Smiley, Uldis Erts and Theo Aschman. Submitted photo

On Saturday, as they have been doing for years, the Kentish Guards honored veterans in East Greenwich’s historic rural cemeteries. Between 8:30 a.m. and noon they made their way east to west, visiting a number of cemeteries along Division Road and Middle Road as far out as Moosehorn Road. “There are several Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans buried in these cemeteries and we are proud to recognize their service in defending the liberties we enjoy,” said Theo Aschman.

Recognizable in 1790s-era uniforms and reproduction 1770s flintlock muskets, the Kentish Guards were chartered by the Colony of Rhode Island in 1774 during the tensions preceding the American Revolution, and have been in continuous service to the present day. They fought in the Revolution, War of 1812, Dorr Rebellion, and Civil War. Since the early 1900s have been attached to the R.I. National Guard’s group of historic commands.

“We are proud to be celebrating our 250th anniversary and are still going strong. We welcome new members and anyone 14 or older, male or female, is welcome to join,” Aschman said. If you are interested, reach out to Aschman at [email protected].