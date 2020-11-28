Keeping Spirits Up During the Pandemic

Kindness stones and virtual chocolate factory tours

Submitted by Bob Macaux.

During the seven months I’ve been at home, I have been looking after other people’s health and my own also. Since the pandemic; it’s been important that I stay busy and positive at this time. So for my mental health, I got myself both a workbook along with an actual book about not sweating the small stuff – it really worked big time. I would even talk to my girlfriend on Zoom. For my physical health, I do a ton of walking outdoors and on a treadmill. As a result I lost 10 pounds. Eating healthy is also another secret to great physical and mental health.

Working at home has been great. I usually help my parents with paper shredding and vacuuming. I even work remotely for my day program at Artist’s Exchange online. During the spring, I decided to make kindness stones for my neighbors since kindness has become more important during the pandemic. Zoom is also another fun feature for socializing and activities.

For example; I participated on a virtual chocolate factory tour on Zoom; you also get a sample kit in the mail to enjoy. I even participated in taking online courses on my favorite subject – sharks. On wet days, I would escape into the virtual reality world and video games. Rock tumbling became a favorite hobby and my artwork has really blossomed at this time with cartoon character drawings and toads. Even going outdoors with my art is extremely important while enjoying the tranquility and peace of the season and sometimes listening to positive music.

What have you been doing during the pandemic to keep your spirits up?

Bobby Macaux, who has Down syndrome, is an actor and artist.