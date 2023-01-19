JV Boys Hoops: Avengers Beats Westerly, 48-42

Above: Leo Paradise setting a play. Photo gallery by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

“I don’t get no respect” – Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004). That’s how the EG Boy’s JV Basketball team felt, so I asked the editor if I could feature a JV game. So, here’s a little respect…. These kids are good!

There was no lack of action between the Bulldogs of Westerly and the EG Avengers Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both teams came out not afraid to go to the hoop. The game was close all the way with both teams putting a spurt together. The score at the half was 38 to 32 for the Avengers. Things got really interesting in the 4th quarter with both teams having opportunities. With 1:58 to go in the game, it was 41 to 40 EG.

Westerly had to go into that dreaded intentional foul time with the hope that EG would miss their penalty shots. That didn’t happen and EG won 48 to 42.

The high scorer for the Avengers was #14 Leo Paradise with 24 points. Second was #33 Nathaniel Ma with 10.

Next up for the JV Boys is Thursday against North Kingstown at NK. Game time is 5:15 p.m.