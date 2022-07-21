Justice Assistance Program Honors Houghtaling 

From Town Hall:



In a recent announcement, the Justice Assistance Program announced its honored award recipients for 2022. On that list of recipients of the 2022 Neil J. Houston memorial Award is our own Robert Houghtaling, the Town’s Director of Substance Abuse Prevention and Mental Health Services. The award was first presented in 1981, and named in perpetuity in 1988 and has become recognized as the most prestigious award presented within Rhode Island’s criminal justice system.

The honor this year will be shared with John Alford Captain, R.I. State Police (ret.); faculty at Salve Regina University; Matthew Lopes, Jr., Esq., Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara and Special Master, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Calif.; The Honorable Daniel Procaccini, Associate Justice, R.I. Superior Court (who is an East Greenwich resident); and Tim White, investigative reporter, WPRI-TV.

Well deserved Bob!