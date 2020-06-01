Tuesday, June 2, is Presidential Primary Day. If you are a registered voter in East Greenwich and have not voted by mail ballot, there will be one polling station open, at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The town asks that voters wear masks while in the polling station. If you feel unwell, please do not go to the polling station.

According to Town Canvasser Elaine Vespia, more than 3,000 East Greenwich residents requested mail ballots. Those must be received by Tuesday at 8 p.m. or they will not be counted. That means, if you have not yet returned your mail ballot, don’t mail now. Instead, drop it Monday or Tuesday at Town Hall – there is a blue box in the corridor outside the Town Clerk’s office for mail ballots and they can be dropped by Tuesday until 8 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can reach the Town Clerk’s office at (401) 886-8603.