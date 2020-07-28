It’s Not So Hard

By Bob Houghtaling

Wearing a mask should have nothing to do with politics. It’s really more about taking the advice from medical professionals to protect others. The coronavirus has forced us into a deeper state of mistrust so that now science is being attacked by superstition and conspiracy theories. Let’s forget the politics and look more towards being good citizens. The poem “Put on Your Mask” is a simple request to make an effort to consider the lives of others. It should not be a hard thing to do.

Put on Your Mask

If you don’t believe in science

Or another party’s view

When it comes to helping others

There’s something you can do

It’ll only take a moment

And it’s not a difficult task

Care for sisters and brothers

Please put on your mask

Wear it for friendship

Wear it for love

Wear it for all your neighbors

When push comes to shove

It need not be political

Forget the alternative facts

Placing a mask on your face

Is a compassionate act

If you think it over-cautious

Or not a virile pose

When it comes to pitching in

This everybody knows

Sometimes we all must sacrifice

That’s not too much to ask

Show a little kindness

Please put on your mask

Thanks for taking the time to be considerate of others. Our caring makes a difference. See you soon.

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, a mask wearer, and a poetry lover.

